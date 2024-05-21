Exclusive: Rangers agree two new signings as Clement, Koppen pressure Celtic with brave transfer strategy

Rangers are closing in on two additions to their defensive ranks

Rangers are finalising the signings of two defenders as part of a brave new transfer strategy they hope will wrestle the Premiership away from Celtic sooner rather than later, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Rangers are primed for a monumental summer after seeing bitter rivals Celtic lift the Scottish Premiership title for a third consecutive season.

Manager Philippe Clement has stated the club is at the end of a cycle and major changes are on the horizon.

The Gers will wave goodbye to several household names and numerous new faces will walk through the front doors of Ibrox. The ultimate aim – as you might expect – is to build a side capable of toppling Celtic.

Rangers are making a fast start with their summer transfer plans, with sources confirming two deals are close to completion.

The left-back position is one that Rangers have been trying to strengthen since January, with the long-serving Borna Barisic set to depart the club as a free agent.

Rangers were close to agreeing a deal for Fluminense’s Brazilian left-back Jefte in January, though the move fell through at the eleventh hour.

This was partly due to Jefte already being on loan at Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia. Rangers hoped to secure a deal that would break the loan agreement, though failed with their attempt.

However, APOEL have not succeeded in making the move permanent and Rangers have swooped in to secure a permanent deal of their own.

There was always an agreement for Jefte to move to Ibrox in the summer and that signing will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Second defender deal agreed for initial £1.5m

Elsewhere, Panama international defender Jose Cordoba is also set to join Rangers.

An agreement on personal terms has been struck and Clement’s side are finalising a deal with Cordoba’s club Levski Sofia.

Sources state the initial fee to sign the left-footed centre-half is £1.5m. Add-ons could take the final fee to £3.5m.

Left-back and centre-back are two key areas that Clement wanted to strengthen and the upcoming moves also highlight the new direction the club are taking under Sporting Director Nils Koppen.

The aim is to find top young talent that can bring success to Ibrox and eventually be sold on for big profits.

Jefte is only 20 years of age and Cordoba is slightly more experienced at 22. The brave new idea at Ibrox is to sign younger players with great potential on long-term deals.