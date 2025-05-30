Rangers have officially been taken over by 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, and TEAMtalk understands they are focused on transforming their youth academy into one of the finest in the UK.

With a 51% majority stake and Scottish FA approval secured, the 49ers are poised to reshape Rangers’ future, leveraging their data-drived approach honed at Leeds United.

The 49ers’ vision includes significant investment in the Auchenhowie training centre, enhanced scouting networks, and a clear pathway for academy prospects to the first team.

This ambition reflects their frustration with the academy’s recent output, which has lagged behind rivals like Celtic and top English clubs.

While Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour offered a glimpse of potential, the pipeline has been inconsistent, and the 49ers aim to create a sustainable model for producing homegrown stars to bolster Rangers’ competitiveness in the Scottish Premiership and beyond.

Meanwhile, Rangers are closing in on a new managerial appointment to succeed Philippe Clement, with an announcement expected soon.

Sources confirm that Francesco Farioli, fresh from his resignation at Ajax has held talks with the club. Rangers’ interest sparked immediately post-exit, drawn to the 36-year-old’s high-pressing, youth-friendly style.

Farioli enters Rangers manager race

While Farioli has emerged as a potential option for Rangers, TEAMtalk understands that Davide Ancelotti, the 35-year-old former Real Madrid assistant and son of Carlo, remains a frontrunner, bringing elite-level experience despite no head coaching record.

We revealed on May 26 that Ancelotti is very keen to get the Rangers job and that remains the case.

Russell Martin, ex-Southampton boss, has also remained in discussions, with his possession-based approach aligning with the 49ers’ vision, as we reported on May 19.

Steven Gerrard, Rangers’ 2021 title-winning manager, is now OUT of contention, citing family commitments in Bahrain, while Feyenoord’s Brian Priske was briefly considered.

As Rangers enter a new era under 49ers ownership, the dual focus on academy revitalization and a progressive managerial hire signals bold ambition. The coming weeks will be pivotal as the club aims to challenge Celtic’s dominance and restore its European stature.

Andrew Cavenagh becomes the new chairman at Ibrox, with Paraag Marathe, the president of 49ers Enterprises and chairman of Leeds, the vice-chairman.

