EXCLUSIVE: Rangers facing Premier League rivals for attacking target

Burnley are ready to try and beat Rangers to the signing of Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones in January, we can reveal.

Jones, who has emerged as one of the top talents in the Scottish top-flight, joined current club Kilmarnock in 2016 from Middlesbrough and he has kicked on in superb fashion.

Rangers tried to buy him in the summer, along with Swansea City – but neither could finalise a deal with Kilmarnock.

Jones is out-of-contract at Rugby Park in the summer and has already rejected a number of offers from Killie, who are reluctantly set to accept that they are going to lose their star man.

Burnley were ready to wait until the summer to try and land the 24-year-old on a free transfer, but manager Sean Dyche wants options in January to help salvage their season and Jones is seen as a potential bargain as he could be available for less than £1million.

Rangers maintain a keen interest and Steven Gerrard would love to take him to Ibrox – but they know it is hard to compete with any Premier League club.

