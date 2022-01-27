Rangers are looking at a potential Manchester double, having landed Amad Diallo from United they have now joined the hunt for City’s starlet James McAtee, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of City’s brightest talents and that has been highlighted by the fact he has already been handed his first-team debut by Pep Guardiola this term.

Guardiola is in no hurry to move him on, but is willing to let him leave if the right move is found.

City’s hierarchy are now looked in talks with a number of clubs about the player – to try and determine who will be the best option for him, if he was to leave.

Within England there are a number of clubs keen on him, with Southampton, Brighton, Aston Villa and Leicester all expressing an interest in recent weeks. Championship sides Bournemouth, QPR, Blackburn and Swansea City are also interested.

However, a move to Scotland could be an option with Giovanni van Bronckhorst hoping the fact that he and Guardiola are good friends, could persuade City to send him to Glasgow.

McAtee has scored 14 goals in 15 appearances in Premier League 2 this season, making him the league’s top scorer – while also registering seven assists.

Barca plan to win Haaland race revealed

Meanwhile, a report has detailed Barcelona’s ambitious plan as they attempt to beat Chelsea and Manchester City to the capture of Erling Haaland.

The striker could leave Borussia Dortmund in 2022, although he will not be moving in January. According to various reports, Haaland has a €75million (£63m) release clause which becomes active this summer.

Dortmund, of course, want to prevent an exit by tying him down to a new contract. But Haaland recently gave a frustrated interview where he spoke about the ‘pressure’ being put on him by the club.

“The last six months, I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund,” the Norwegian said (via Sky Sports).

“But now the club has started to pressure me into making a decision. All I want to do is to play football.

“But they press me to make a decision now about my future. So that means I have to make a decision soon.

“I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football. That is when I am at my best, not when other things come into my mind.

Erling Haaland reveals Dortmund pressure

“Now they have put pressure for a while. So it is time to get things started. All I want to do is to play football, but I can’t do that now.”

Barcelona are hoping to win the race for Haaland, although they face competition from Chelsea, City and Real Madrid.

Goal claim Xavi’s side want to raise €100m (£83m) to cover not just the release clause, but also the associated contract and agent fees.

They have to be intelligent to do that given their substantial debt. According to the report, Barcelona could sell a 49 per cent stake in their production company Barca Studios. This would give them a huge financial boost and may even cover most of Haaland’s cost.

The Spanish giants could also agree new chest and sleeve sponsors for their shirts. An advanced payment for this commodity would see their spending power bolstered even further.

Other suitors cannot be ruled out

Barca clearly know what they need to do to secure Haaland’s services. But it will be far from easy.

Manchester United recently pulled out of the transfer race after several senior officials apparently admitted he would join Real Madrid.

Chelsea are yet to see the best of Romelu Lukaku, which has led to rumours of Haaland moving to Stamford Bridge as his replacement. But Thomas Tuchel says he would have ‘no problem’ in playing the two goalscorers together.

City, meanwhile, are yet to properly replace Sergio Aguero. Haaland would be an obvious solution, given his incredible output and his father’s links with the club.

