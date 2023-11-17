Exclusive: Rangers keen to snap up Man City target before Guardiola makes his move on midfielder

Rangers are currently ahead of Manchester City in the race for Noah Mbamba as the Citizens are unlikely to go after him in January, when the Gers could strike.

Rangers are set for a busy January transfer window as they look to back new manager Philippe Clement in the market and chase down rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title. And, unlike the summer window, a lot of their business is expected to be done around European leagues.

One player on the radar of the Scottish club according to TEAMtalk sources is 18-year-old talent Noah Mbamba, who is currently playing in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen.

The rising talent is wanted by a host of top clubs, but German sources state a loan is likely in the winter window.

The Gers are keen to strengthen in several areas and central midfield is a position they are keen to add depth to.

However, any deal would be difficult to pull off as sources say there is now a race on for the teenage talent.

Bayern Munich have watched his two games this season for Leverkusen and were in the hunt for his signature back in January, before he eventually moved to their rivals for just £100k as his contract at Club Brugge was coming to an end.

This has not stopped Germany’s dominant force from keeping tabs on the Belgium under-20 international as they continue to try and sweep up the best talent in the league.

Rangers can swoop before Man City

Manchester City also sent scouts on multiple occasions to Belgium as they were extremely keen to add him to their vast ranks of talent at the City Football Academy.

Mbamba chose game-time over development and ended up joining Leverkusen despite the lure of last season’s treble winners.

City are interested in a summer swoop and would be unlikely to move in the winter window, which opens the door to a six-month loan move and the opportunity of more game-time at a side such as Rangers.

Should Mbamba be officially loan listed, there would be high interest as many scouts and agents have quoted his talent being top.

His ceiling is high, but the question remains if the Glasgow giants would be happy with a straight loan.

Some have suggested that there would be discussions over a potential buy option should any negotiations begin during the mid-season window.

The expectation is any fee would be high as Leverkusen have tied the talent down to a five-year deal running until 2028.

