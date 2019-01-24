EXCLUSIVE: Rangers looking to tie up early deal for former Arsenal starlet

Oli Fisher
BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Glen Kamara of Arsenal looks to get play going during the UEFA Youth League match between Arsenal U19 and Borussia Dortmund U19 at Meadow Park on October 23, 2013 in Borehamwood, England, (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Rangers are hoping to conclude a deal for Glen Kamara this month, we have exclusively learned.

The Gers have already agreed terms with Finnish international midfielder Kamara on a pre-contract and on a summer move to Ibrox.

But Steven Gerrard is hoping the former Arsenal starlet could arrive this month, and we understand the Gers are confident that a deal will be struck with Dundee.

However, sources have told TeamTalk that a similar agreement with Kilmarnock for Jordan Jones appear unlikely.

The Northern Ireland star has also agreed a Bosman free transfer to join Rangers this summer, but Killie have told Rangers they do not want to lose him this month.

Rangers Jordan Jones Glen Kamara

