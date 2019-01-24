EXCLUSIVE: Rangers looking to tie up early deal for former Arsenal starlet

Rangers are hoping to conclude a deal for Glen Kamara this month, we have exclusively learned.

The Gers have already agreed terms with Finnish international midfielder Kamara on a pre-contract and on a summer move to Ibrox.

But Steven Gerrard is hoping the former Arsenal starlet could arrive this month, and we understand the Gers are confident that a deal will be struck with Dundee.

However, sources have told TeamTalk that a similar agreement with Kilmarnock for Jordan Jones appear unlikely.

The Northern Ireland star has also agreed a Bosman free transfer to join Rangers this summer, but Killie have told Rangers they do not want to lose him this month.