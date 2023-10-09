Philippe Clement, Oliver Glasner and Kevin Muscat are in the frame for the Rangers job

Rangers are closing in on appointing a new manager as club bosses finalise plans for fresh talks with shortlisted candidates.

Rangers are set for a final round of discussions with candidates over the vacant managerial position this week. Ibrox chiefs will head to London where talks will commence to finalise the appointment of the next Rangers manager.

Gers chairman John Bennet and chief executive James Bisgrove will conduct the interviews which are expected to take place over the next 48 hours.

Former manager and club legend Graeme Souness has also taken up an advisory role in a bid to identify the correct candidate.

Kevin Muscat, the current Yokohama F. Marinos boss and ex-Rangers midfielder, is one name the club are very keen to speak with. The former Australia international is well in the frame for the job with some sources believing he is now in a strong position.

Muscat won the 2022 J1 League title with Yokohama and, in his previous managerial role at Melbourne Victory, guided the side to the A-League title.

He has made it clear to his current bosses he would like the opportunity to speak with Rangers and is set to be given the green light. Another former Rangers player, Craig Moore, currently represents Muscat.

Former Lyon manager Philippe Clement is also in contention with the Belgian jetting into London on Monday morning to get ready for talks. He is accompanied by his team from the SportPlus agency, who have been working hard to find their client the right job.

Rangers may have to move fast to land Clement however as several clubs, including Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab, have taken interest in the 49-year-old.

Clement is a favourite among Rangers fans and is understood to be extremely interested in the position.

Oliver Glasner has also thrown his hat into the ring and is likely to be spoken to.

Gers fans will be familiar with Glasner, whose Frankfurt side defeated Rangers in the 2022 Europa League final. The Austrian has been without a club since leaving the Bundesliga side in June and would be eager to speak with the club.

Scott Parker has also been put forward but does not sit high up currently on the list of options for the Scottish Premiership side.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has already been ruled out of the running to replace Beale after holding talks with Gers bosses earlier this month.

Rangers want new boss in before November

Rangers hope to have a new man in post by the end of the current international break with Steven Davis to step away from his caretaker role.

He was never in contention for the job full time but will likely stay on with the Rangers coaching team as he comes to the end of his playing career.

Michael Beale was dismissed last week following a poor start to the season that saw Rangers trail Celtic early in the title race and out of the Champions League before the group stages.

Beale took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst last year who was relieved of his duties also following a disappointing run of form that saw the Gers trailing their Glasgow rivals at the World Cup break last November.

