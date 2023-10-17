Exclusive: Rangers offer new deal to Nottingham Forest linked star, with future sale still likely

Rangers have offered a contract extension to Borna Barisic, with the Croatia international free to speak with other clubs in January due to his contract expiring next summer.

Talks were on hold as Rangers focussed on bringing in a new manager to replace the outgoing Michael Beale. Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that a two-year deal is on the table for the left back who has been first-choice since his arrival in 2018.

Barisic moved to Glasgow from boyhood club Osijek in a deal worth £2m after impressing Steven Gerrard when facing Rangers in a Europa League tie. He has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club.

The 30-year-old has been a key figure in lifting Rangers back to the top of Scottish football and helped secure the club’s 55th league title three years ago.

Since then, Celtic have resumed their dominance, with Barisic facing criticism from fans.

Despite this downturn, the club do not want to lose him for free at the end of the season and, with last summer’s £5m signing Ridvan Yilmaz yet to deliver, they could find themselves in need of major reinforcements at left-back.

It makes business sense for the club to renew Barisic’s contract. Despite their poor start to season and the eventual sacking of Michael Beale, there is a fair argument that he has been Rangers’ best player this term.

READ MORE: Rooney picks Rangers star as first Birmingham target in move to deprive another new boss

Nottingham Forest still interested in Barisic

Nottingham Forest held interest in Barisic in the last window and a number of other clubs around Europe would be keen to bring him in in the future.

Turkish champions Trabzonspor also made an offer for Barisic in the summer window, which was rejected by Rangers.

The Scottish giants will hope to cash in if he signs a new deal rather than let him leave for free like Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent were able to do last summer.

A return to his hometown of Osijek is often touted for Barisic but, for a full international who is a consistent starter for Croatia, another couple of years at a big club and playing European football is most desirable and realistic.

Despite the pause in talks, it is expected a deal will be struck to extend the defender’s deal in the coming weeks, securing not only his future but any sell-on value.

Barisic has 35 caps for Croatia and has over 60 assists for Rangers in 214 appearances. He has also picked up a Scottish Cup, and a league title and was part of the side that reached the 2021 Europa League final in Seville.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Jose Mourinho makes clear plan to become next England boss with decision made on Roma future