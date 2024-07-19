Exclusive: Rangers prepared to sell stalwart as top brass try to force renaissance

James Tavernier is set to fall victim to Rangers transfer woes as TEAMtalk can reveal the club are willing to sell their skipper in order to fund new arrivals.

Rangers are having a frustrating window as they try to land targets that allow them to wrestle the title from rivals Celtic next season.

However they have to sell players before they can complete deals and that means some of the club’s biggest names are available.

One and perhaps the biggest is captain Tavernier who has been the key man for his club since his arrival in the summer of 2015. He has been a player of interest for clubs in England and Saudi but it is Turkish side Trabzonspor who have made a big push to land the full-back.

Trabzonspor have real hope as sources state that he is keen on the move and has agreed to the proposal on the table. He is keen to join up with his ex teammates John Lundtsram and Borna Barisic and has the promise of a very big wage rise on a two-year deal with he option for an extra year.

Initial discussions are taking place but there remains a gap over the asking price and the Turkish giants are £1million shy of what The Gers want for their captain.

Phillipe Clement is also open to the sale and has stated the only player who is untouchable is goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Other than the stopper anyone could leave and the likes of Conor Goldson and Scott Wright are also expected to be subject to bids over the next few weeks, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Goldson is another mainstay in the side but a new recruitment strategy and idea on how to build the club will mean major changes across the board.

Rangers hellbent on moving forward at all costs

Tavernier has been Rangers’ best player for four years and saved them in countless games with his goals and assists.

He became the highest scoring full-back in history whilst wearing the royal blue and has captained them to a league title, Scottish cup, League Cup and the Europa League final.

Tavernier has arguably given the best years of his career to Rangers but his influence is likely to dwindle in coming seasons. Although, it remains to be seen if this move is more ruthless than desperate.

It should be noted that Tavernier has been the leading or joint-leading scorer for Rangers for the last four campaigns. Rangers’ chances of replacing him with a full-back who would bring a similar goal threat are incredibly slim.

There will of course be a mark on his time at Rangers due to the dominance of Celtic but there is no doubt his departure shows the major change that is taking place at Ibrox this summer.