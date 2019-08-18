EXCLUSIVE: Rangers ready to bid for Scotland striker

Rangers are lining up a bid for Kilmarnock’s Eamonn Brophy, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Scottish international striker attracted interest from a number of English clubs before the deadline closed, but no deals were agreed.

The transfer window remains open in Scotland however, meaning Brophy can still secure a move to another club in the division.

Now, Steven Gerrard is keen to pursue the 23-year-old, who could add extra attacking options for Rangers going into the new season.

Brophy scored 20 goals across his first two seasons with Kilmarnock, earning his first senior cap for Scotland in June this year.

He got off to a flying start to this campaign with a goal in Killie’s first leg win over Connah’s Quay in the Europa League. However, the Welsh side surprisingly knocked them out in the second leg, but Brophy could still have a chance to compete in Europe if Rangers can get hold of him.

Gerrard’s side face a two-legged play-off against Polish outfit Legia Warsaw this month to determine if they will qualify for the group stages of the Europa League.