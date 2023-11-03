Exclusive: Rangers scramble to tie key player down to new deal as Roma, Nottingham Forest circle

Rangers lost several key players on free transfers in the summer window after the Scottish club failed to tie them down to new contracts.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent were the biggest names to leave for nothing and next summer, Rangers could be facing a similar problem.

One of those is left-back Borna Barisic, whose four-year contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The defender signed his current deal in 2020 and conversations have paused over a new contract, amid interest from across Europe.

Ranger held early talks over a renewal at the end of the summer window but negotiations came to a halt when Michael Beale was sacked.

This has left the player in limbo, and TEAMtalk understands that he is open to approaches from other suitors in January.

Roma have a long-term interest in Barisic, for example, and our sources suggest that their scouts have been present at several Rangers games this season as they consider bringing him in.

The Serie A club are keen to add defensive reinforcements to their squad and the opportunity to sign Barisic for free at the end of the season is tempting to them.

The Roma recruitment team have had the 30-year-old on their list for over 18 months according to our sources and the fact he remains an option suggests they would bee keen to make a move, especially on a Bosman deal.

Rangers desperate to agree new Barisic deal

Barisic’s boyhood and former club Osijek would also be keen to re-sign him from Rangers. However, the Croatian international wants to remain in a top league and continue to play in the biggest European competitions.

Nottingham Forest held an interest in him during the previous two windows but a deal never went further than an early conversation. TEAMtalk sources say they are not the only Premier league side who have identified Barisic as a target.

Nottingham Forest have also recently brought in former Rangers Director of Football, Ross Wilson, who was responsible for signing Barisic on a £2m deal in 2018. This could be a significant factor should the English club choose to come in for him.

TEAMtalk understand that Rangers will re-open talks and try to secure Barisic on a multi-year deal so that they do not lose another key player on a free transfer.

As mentioned, that has been a problem for them in previous seasons and the business minds at the club don’t want to see it happen again.

Barisic has played over 200 times for the Gers, winning one league title in the process. He was also part of the side who went on an extraordinary run to the Europa League final in 2021.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can tie him down to a new deal. If they don’t, clubs will be able to open talks with Barisic from January 1 regarding a free transfer at the end of the season.

