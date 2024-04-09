Rangers star to choose between four destinations after being told he must find new club

Borna Barisic has several options to consider ahead of his move away from Rangers this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Rangers are set for a big clear-out in the summer with some of the club’s most well-known figures heading for the exit and a number of first-team players out of contract. One of those is full-back Barisic, who has been a stalwart at the club for the last six years.

Barisic’s deal is expiring in June and TEAMtalk revealed in February that he has been told he can find a new club ahead of next season.

There have recently been reports that the left-back has agreed to join Turkish side Trabzonspor after finalising a pre-contract deal.

TEAMtalk has close sources to any potential deal, though, and those sources have shut down the idea of that move being done. The Croatian international has not yet made a final decision over his future.

It is true that Trabzonspor are keen and have offered Barisic a lucrative contract, though the player is still weighing up their proposal.

Trabzonspor are not the only club interested in the 31-year-old, as he is also wanted by sides in Spain, Germany and Italy.

Rangers man replaced by Yilmaz, Jefte

Barisic is no longer first choice at Ibrox with Turkish international Ridvan Yilmaz taking his spot. A pre-agreement has also been finalised for Brazil U21 international Jefte, who will join Rangers in the summer.

Barisic is eager to play a part in Rangers’ title challenge and has been clear he adores both the club and life in Glasgow. His ultimate aim is to finish the season winning a potential treble under manager Philippe Clement.

To date, the former Dinamo Zagreb star has made 231 appearances for Rangers, chipping in with 10 goals and 54 assists in that period. Barisic has helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title, Scottish Cup and the League Cup since moving to Ibrox in August 2018.