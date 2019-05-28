EXCLUSIVE: Rangers to launch move for Leeds, Derby target

Rangers are set to make a move for Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Ibrox outfit are ready to sell Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, and Brophy is the man Steven Gerrard wants to replace the prolific but ill-disciplined attacker.

Brophy, 23, has just landed his first senior Scotland call-up under his former boss Steve Clarke and has been interesting a host of Championship clubs, including Leeds and Derby.

However, Rangers are set to offer him the chance to remain in Scotland.

Gerrard, meanwhile, has told the Gers fans that he is doing all he can to try and lure Ryan Kent back to Ibrox. Read the full story here…

