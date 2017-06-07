Exclusive: Rangers up bid to beat Owls to Norwich star

Rangers will raise their bid to land Norwich City star Graham Dorrans, in an effort to fend off interest from two Championship sides, TEAMtalk understands.

Rangers are desperate to tie up a deal for Glaswegian Dorrans, who would clearly be a star turn in the Scottish league – but so far they have been unable to agree a fee with Norwich.

TEAMtalk now understands that Sheffield Wednesday are ready to make an offer for the 30-year-old, while Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest.

Norwich need to cash in on their highest earners and is the main reason Dorrans is heading for the exit door at Carrow Road.

Dorrans is keen on a move back to his hometown of Glasgow, but Wednesday could yet make a very tempting offer to make the switch to Hillsborough.