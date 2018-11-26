Claudio Raineri is ready to host a Leicester reunion at his new club Fulham, with up to five of his Premier League title winning squad in his sights, we can reveal.

Ranieri would love England midfielder Danny Drinkwater – who could be available on-loan from Chelsea – and Fulham are allowed one more loan signing as it stands with Timothy Fosu-Mensah filling one slot, although he could be surplus to requirements if another former player arrives in the shape of Danny Simpson.

The Italian would love to take right-back Simpson 31, left-back Christian Fuchs, 32, and Japanese forward Shinji Okazaki, 32, from Leicester, with all three struggling for game time this year – indeed none of the three have started a game this season and are known to be surplus to requirements.

And the final of the five targets, is probably the easiest to land as he is a free agent, and that is German defender Robert Huth.

Huth left Leicester in the summer, and he has been linked with a string of clubs in recent weeks – but Ranieri is hoping the 34-year-old could help him plug Fulham’s defence.

