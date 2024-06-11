Louie Moulden could be on his way to Man Utd this summer

Manchester United are eyeing a shock move for Wolves goalkeeper Louie Moulden as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options, TEAMtalk understands.

Moulden is out of contract at Wolves at the end of this month and United are hoping to lure the former England U20 international to Old Trafford.

United are looking to add to their goalkeeping ranks and Moulden’s availability on a free transfer and his homegrown status make him an attractive option.

Moulden, who came through the Academy systems at both Liverpool and Manchester City, joined Wolves in the summer of 2021.

DIVE DEEPER: Man Utd transfers: TEN top stars from Euro 2024 being hunted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The 22-year-old has yet to play a first-team game for Wolves and has spent the last couple of seasons away from Molineux on loan.

Moulden has enjoyed loan stints at Ebbsfleet, Solihull Moors, Rochdale and Northampton in the last two years in order to gain valuable first-team experience.

United have been following the progress of Moulden and TEAMtalk understands are now weighing up a deal for the shot-stopper.

United currently have Andre Onana as the first-choice keeper at Old Trafford with Altay Bayindir as back-up, while Tom Heaton is in talks over a new deal with his current contract due to expire at the end of this month.

Heaton heads to Germany

Heaton, meanwhile, is heading to Germany to join England’s Euro 2024 squad as a training goalkeeper.

The 38-year-old, whose last game for United was a Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest in February 2023, will support Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson during the tournament in Germany.

“Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad,” Heaton wrote on X.

“To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in anyway I can and pass on my experience, is a proud moment. We have a great squad, I’m excited and can’t wait to join the group.”

Heaton won three England caps in 2016 and 2017 and was a member of the squad at Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League finals.

READ MORE: Man Utd make contact with agent of Dutch striker as first Ratcliffe signing explodes into life

England manager Gareth Southgate said: “Experience tells us that a tournament can put a lot of demand on our goalkeeping group.

“Tom will play an invaluable role on the training pitch supporting Jordan, Aaron and Dean.

“Off the field, as someone we all know well, he will add to the positive environment we are always looking to create.”