Real Madrid have returned to show a concrete interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan after previous links, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Last spring, after Courtois’ injury, Real Madrid asked for information about the goalkeeper’s possible transfer from Italy to Spain.

Now, Los Blancos have asked for updated costs and conditions for the French goalkeeper whose contract expires in 2026 and whose renewal with AC Milan is going at a slow pace.

At the moment, the demands of the French player €7/8 million per season – which is more than superstar Rafael Leao currently earns – are considered too high by the Rossoneri, who are currently willing to offer a figure of around 5/5.5 million euros per year.

But it is not just a question of money: Maignan wants to win and will only sign with a winning sporting project, something that Real Madrid can guarantee him immediately.

It is no coincidence that his national teammates who play for Real Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni above all and now also Kylian Mbappe, continue to speak highly of the Blancos and are trying to convince him of how much of an opportunity it is to play in Madrid and win many more trophies than he can do at the moment at AC Milan.

The contract expiring in 2026 opens up interesting scenarios for his possible farewell next summer: the parties continue to negotiate for the renewal, but without an agreement soon, AC Milan is open to the idea of cashing in on his possible farewell next summer.

In the meantime, Real Madrid have let the player know that they are well-informed about him in view of the 2025 market when evaluations will also be made on Andriy Lunin and Courtois.

Real goalkeeper changes incoming

Last season, Real has Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan, and that he’s now with Bournemouth shows how well that went. He lost his place to Lunin, who is the subject of interest from some English sides.

It has been suggested that Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is on Real’s goalkeeper radar, too.

He played just 21 times for the Seagulls in the Premier League last season, but was between the sticks in every one of the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 games, on the way to the semi-finals.

How Maignan and Courtois compare

This season, Courtois has outperformed his potential replacement, Maignan.

If that form continues, with Courtois fit, Real may have no reason to sign a new stopper. But whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

