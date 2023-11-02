Exclusive: Real Madrid plot stunning move for Chelsea star as LaLiga giants eye next Jude Bellingham

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Real Madrid are hot on the trail of Chelsea captain Reece James and hope that he can become their next Jude Bellingham.

The Chelsea defender returned to full match action on Wednesday night and his performances will be analysed closely by the Spanish giants as they consider ways to strengthen their team long-term.

James looked very good against Blackburn in a 2-0 win on Wednesday night as he made his first start since the opening day of the season.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admired James for some time and after the incredible impact of Bellingham since he signed from Borussia Dortmund, the manager certainly wouldn’t be averse to bringing another English talent into the fold.

Los Blancos’ scouts have earmarked James as a perfect candidate to take over from Dani Carvajal on the right side of the defence and reports have been put together on him over recent seasons.

TEAMtalk sources indicate that Real Madrid remain very interested in James, and checks will be made on him this season as they consider their options. Prying him away from Chelsea will be far from straightforward, however.

READ MORE: Mammoth £100m price tag set for Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea striker target as Prem rival digs heels in

Chelsea will demand a big fee for James

James, 23, is fully focused on getting a run of games together as Chelsea bid to get their season back on track and he was named captain by Mauricio Pochettino in August.

Making his return was a huge moment for James, who has been involved with the club since the age of six.

The England international’s commitment to Chelsea remains complete. His contract is valid until 2028 and there is no indication that he personally wants to leave.

Chelsea value the defender highly but these are, admittedly, testing times at Stamford Bridge and if Chelsea do not turn around their fortunes this season it would not be a surprise to see Real Madrid test his loyalty at the end of the campaign.

The Blues are expected to part ways with several players next summer, as they try and get in line with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Chelse have undergone a period of serious upheaval, but see James as a symbol of past and present that can lead them to better times again.

Hamstring trouble has held him back over this year but there is a positivity about his future as he seeks to get back to his best form and condition.

With that in mind, Real Madrid will have to make a sizeable offer for Chelsea to even consider selling James, but there is no doubt that the Spanish side are very keen on bringing him in.

DON’T MISS: Mammoth £100m price tag set for Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea striker target as Prem rival digs heels in