EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid to offer £72m Chelsea flop an escape route

Real Madrid are ready to offer goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a route out of Chelsea after they decided a deal for David De Gea was becoming too big, TEAMtalk has learned.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea last summer from Athletic Bilbao, and has performed well but his future has come under scrutiny following his public falling out with manager Maurizio Sarri – when he refused to come off in the Carabao Cup Final, as he looked set to be taken off due to injury.

Kepa – who cost the blues £72m – remains hugely respected in Spain, and now Real are ready to thrown him a life line and will offer Chelsea £50million to do a deal, and The Blues hierarchy are ready to consider the deal and they have England goalkeepers Jack Butland and Nick Pope – both who are available to move this summer – in their sights.

De Gea has been Real’s number one target – but his wage demand of over £400,000 as well as a price tag well over £100million – would eat massively into Madrid’s summer transfer kitty.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!