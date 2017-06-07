Exclusive: Redknapp opens talks to sign Celtic, Cardiff target

Birmingham are looking to beat Celtic and Cardiff to the signing of Aberdeen winger Johnny Hayes and have opened talks to land him, TEAMalk understands.

Celtic opened negotiations to land Hayes last week, but talks have slowed down over the inclusion of Bhoys winger Ryan Christie in the deal.

Christie spent time on loan at Pittodrie last season and impressed, and they wanted him on a permanent deal but that does not look like happening so he could again go on-loan.

Whilst Celtic have been trying to hammer out a deal, Birmingham – whose manager Harry Redknapp has some good funding behind him this summer, has joined the race to land the Irish winger.

The winger is also wanted by Cardiff, though they may not be willing to spend as much on the 29-year-old Dubliner.

Hayes was eager to seal a switch to Parkhead, but Redknapp is understood to be confident of persuading him to move back to England, where he has previously featured for Reading and Leicester City.