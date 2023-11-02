Exclusive: Robbie Savage shares why Arsenal should NOT sign a new striker in January

Arsenal have been linked with several strikers of late, but Robbie Savage believes that Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are good enough for a title charge.

Nketiah scored a stunning hat-trick as the Gunners convincingly beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Saturday, which leaves them in second place in the Premier League table.

That brings the 24-year-old’s goal tally to five for the season. Jesus, on the other hand, has scored four goals and assisted once in 11 games in all competitions this term.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be weighing up whether to bring in a new number nine in January. The likes of Brentford’s Ivan Toney and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are on his transfer shortlist.

Savage, however, thinks signing a new striker could potentially have a damaging effect on the ‘dynamic’ of the Arsenal squad.

Given the Gunner’s recent form, it would indeed seem somewhat unwise to bring in another big name, especially with Nketiah fit and firing at the moment.

Do Arsenal need another striker?

In an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk, we asked Planet Sport ambassador Savage whether Arsenal should look to bring in a new striker in January.

“It’s a strange question given Eddie Nketiah scored a hattrick against Sheffield United at the weekend, and that Gabriel Jesus is only out with an injury until mid-November,” Savage said.

“If one of those two were injured for a long period, then I would say yes, to continue that title push, in January, bring in a striker.

“But right now, if you can get Jesus back for mid-November [Arsenal will be fine]. Nketiah, every time he goes into the side he does exceptionally well.

“Then I would say no, Mikel Arteta is more than capable of finding a structure, whether you play with a false nine – they’ve Kai Havertz can play up there. Arsenal have so many options in attack.

If one of Jesus or Nketiah were out for a long period then I would say yes bring in a striker in January, but right now, why change the dynamic of the squad?

“It looks like they’re all enjoying their football and they’re playing so well. I would say if it’s only a short term injury for Jesus, then I would say no. Nketiah, hattrick at the weekend, does well when he plays – those two players are great for Arsenal.”

