EXCLUSIVE: Rodgers eyes £30m star as first Leicester signing

New Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is set to join the battle to land Fenerbahce ace Elif Elmas, we can reveal.

The teenager has been tracked by some of Europe’s top clubs in the shape of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus, whilst Manchester City and Tottenham have also shown an interest.

But Rodgers is looking for real quality this summer as he looks to turn Leicester back into top-four contenders, and he feels talent like Elmas is required.

Elmas, a Macedonian international of Turkish decent, is regarded as one of the best teenage midfielders in Europe – but he would not come cheap and Leicester would need to stump up close to £30million to land him.

Sources close to Rodgers have also told us that he is NOT looking at many players from the Scottish top-flight where he left, but one player he might be tempted by is actually a Rangers man in the shape of Alfredo Morelos.

Rodgers is understood to believe that the young Colombian striker could make a big impact in England, and he has told the club to keep track of him.

One Premier League target who has been identified is Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old is high on Pep Guardiola’s list of potential new full-back cover, whilst Arsenal have also registered their interest – but Leicester are very much ready to throw their hat into the ring.