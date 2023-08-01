Sources: Rotherham opt against signing Sheff Utd hero Billy Sharp, as two more transfer avenues open up for striker

Rotherham United have pulled out of the race for former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, TEAMtalk understands.

The Millers have held talks with Sharp over a possible move to the club following his departure from Bramall Lane earlier this summer. However, Rotherham have withdrawn their offer for Sharp due to the time it has taken for the player to make a decision on his future, and TEAMtalk has been told the club are now pursuing other targets.

A number of other Championship and League One sides are chasing Sharp’s signature and are waiting on the player to decide where he wants to take the next step in his career.

Hull City and Derby County are both understood to be among the interested suitors in the former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers hitman.

Sharp, 37, left Sheff Utd at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract. His last season with the Blades was a success as he helped them win promotion back to the Premier League.

Sharp went on to pen an open letter to the Sheff Utd faithful, thanking them for their support and insisting he will ‘forever be a Blade’. Manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted he was ‘disappointed’ about the veteran star leaving.

Sharp made 377 appearances for Sheff Utd during three spells with the South Yorkshire outfit, scoring 129 goals and registering 44 assists in that time.

Meanwhile, a Sheff Utd insider has revealed the club have agreed the permanent signing of an Arsenal player, and personal terms ‘shouldn’t be an issue’.