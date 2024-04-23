Ruben Amorim is determined to find the right club when leaving Sporting Lisbon this summer and has held talks with both West Ham United and Liverpool, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The summer transfer window is starting to bubble and clubs are getting ready to make major moves in time for the season ahead. Usually the focus is on the players on the field but this summer will also be one to watch for major managerial movements.

One person who is much wanted is Sporting manager Amorim, and the Portuguese coach is ready to make the next step in his career. However, there is no major desire to jump at the first opportunity and he is being helped by intermediaries to find the right fit.

West Ham held a meeting with him in London on Monday night and presented their plans to the 39-year-old. However, TEAMtalk can confirm that Amorim was not moved to make a declaration and left England without any agreement.

It’s not expected that one will arrive anytime soon and Liverpool are still keen to speak further with the exciting coach. Talks with the Anfield side are on hold and there will likely be a resumption at some point, however Liverpool bosses are speaking with other candidates.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Amorim has been made available for interview with most of the Premier League’s top sides and if there is a club who really wanted him they simply need to reach out.

Chelsea have also held long-term interest, but TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Tuesday that Mauricio Pochettino is expected to stay put, despite pressure from some sections of the club’s fanbase.

Chelsea chiefs are currently planning to stick with Pochettino, but if the Blues endure yet more disappointment in the final few weeks of the season then Amorim could be approached.

Chelsea, Man Utd both keeping tabs on Ruben Amorim

Chelsea officials are well aware that the Sporting manager is available this summer.

Manchester United also cannot be discounted form the picture. Although, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are eager to bring someone in who has the experience needed to handle the pressure that Old Trafford brings. Thomas Tuchel is currently of serious interest and the Red Devils have also got an eye on Zinedine Zidane.

Amorim will likely move this summer and there is no doubt that West Ham and Liverpool may try again, but keep an eye out for other clubs making moves for the much-wanted coach in the coming weeks.

