Exclusive: Saudis in double Liverpool, Man City talks as ultimate target named

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr may have reached an agreement on personal terms with Manchester City star Ederson, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool No 1 Alisson remains their top target for the goalkeeper position.

In recent days, Al Nassr have stepped up their pursuit of Ederson, who is open to leaving Man City to take part in a different challenge. The 30-year-old likes the project Al Nassr are undertaking and resultantly agreed on a lucrative contract with them, ahead of a potential link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi Pro League outfit then approached Man City to discuss the fee for a potential transfer. However, City’s current price tag, which sits at around €50million (£42m), is considered too high by Al Nassr.

While Al Nassr chiefs have huge money at their disposal, they want a top-level goalkeeper but without having to spend ‘excessive’ sums.

Due to City’s firm stance, plus the fact Brazil have now been eliminated from the Copa America, Al Nassr are set to get back in contact with Liverpool ace Alisson. He remains their main target, ahead of his compatriot Ederson, and Al Nassr want to find out the financial margins of a prospective contract.

In June, TEAMtalk revealed Alisson is poised to receive a ‘monster contract offer’ from Al Nassr. Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti that this proposal is in the final stages ahead of being formally sent.

The discussions with Ederson, plus Alisson’s involvement with Brazil at the Copa America, had made everything go slowly for Al Nassr, but they now want to resume negotiations forcefully and try to strike a statement deal for Alisson.

In previous talks between the two parties, Alisson confirmed his desire to stay in Europe, but the Saudi PIF – together with Al Nassr – now wants to understand if his position has changed or has, at least, softened a little.

The attempt by the Saudi club to carry out two negotiations in tandem – with City on Ederson’s transfer fee and with Allison on personal terms – also has the aim of putting pressure on the Citizens.

Al Nassr hope that, as the days pass, they can reduce City’s £42m demands for Ederson, as this is a price the Middle Eastern club does not want to pay.

