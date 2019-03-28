EXCLUSIVE: Scotland turn to ex Man Utd boss with McLeish on the brink

The Scottish Football Association are considering their options for manager as they expect Alex McLeish will not be in charge for much longer.

It is believed that former boss Gordon Strachan and David Moyes are being considered, but they are also looking at Scottish Premiership talent.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes and Livingston’s Gary Holt – all former Scotland internationals – are the top-flight managers on the SFA’s radar.

McLeish took a lot of stick for Scotland’s horrific opening to their Euro 2020 campaign which saw them humbled in Kazakhstan, and the SFA are anticipating his departure.

