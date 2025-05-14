Seattle Sounders are looking into the signing of a Slovakian Under-21

Seattle Sounders are keeping an eye on Slovak midfielder Vincent Chyla ahead of the MLS summer transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The window will open on July 24 and close on August 21, giving clubs less than a month to make new signings.

Chyla, who plays for Podbrezova in the first tier of Slovakian football, is gaining attention not only in the United States but also in Europe. Clubs from Portugal, the Netherlands, and Hungary are following him closely.

At the moment there have been no concrete moves by the Seattle Sounders, only information gathering and player monitoring.

Of course, they are hoping Chyla will be called up for the U21 European Championship, which takes place next month in his home country of Slovakia.

That tournament would give them a better opportunity to observe him in an international environment. Chyla has played twice for the Slovakian under-21 side so far, in losses against Germany and France.

He has only played a handful of minutes, though, so more game time would give Seattle a better chance of assessing him properly.

Slovakia’s under-21s begin the tournament with a game against a Spanish side who in their last game boasted the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Gabri Veiga, Mateo Joseph and Andres Garcia.

At 21, Chyla is seen as a midfielder with strong potential and good technical skills. His performances this season have impressed scouts across several countries, and the coming weeks will be key to understanding his future.

Seattle remain interested and will continue to watch the player to decide if he fits their project.

MLS round-up: Jamie Vardy move possible

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who won the Premier League with them in 2016, has announced he’s to depart the club at the end of the season, and New York Red Bulls reportedly have a ‘strong interest’ in him.

TEAMtalk is aware that moves to either of Burnley or Leeds could come to fruition, while sources believe he’s very close to his next move, but it’s not revealed where that will be to.

Meanwhile, it’s been frequently suggested that Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne could land in the MLS, as he’s leaving the Etihad after a very successful period there.

Chicago Fire approached him in April, and Fabrizio Romano suggested the deal could be “on”. The trail has gone slightly cold since, but it’s believed an MLS chance is still there, though there are a lot of reports regarding De Bruyne staying in Europe, either in the Premier League or elsewhere.

Indeed, Napoli and Liverpool have both been linked with the Belgian of late.