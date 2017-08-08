Exclusive: Seb Larsson snubs Spain move in favour of Hull

Seb Larsson has turned down a move to Levante in order to sign with Hull City, TEAMtalk understands.

The Swedish midfielder has been in Valencia for talks with the Secunda Division outfit, who had hoped to secure his signature.

But the 32-year-old – who also turned down an offer to stay with Sunderland this summer – is now set to join Hull.

TEAMtalk understands he has been offered a two-year deal, although the second 12-months is an option, with the move expected to be sealed before the end of the week.