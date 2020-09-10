EXCLUSIVE: Second Hull bid for Exeter star fails as new club holds talks

Hull City have had a second offer rejected by Exeter City for highly-rated winger Randell Williams, TEAMtalk understands.

The winger is a firm target for the Tigers as they prepare for life in League One. Indeed, Williams scored five goals and assisted 14 others for Exeter last season.

After Exeter rejected Hull’s initial bid, however, TEAMtalk understands that the East Yorkshire side made another approach last weekend.

That bid has also failed, allowing League One rivals Peterborough United the chance to swoop in. Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Posh have now entered talks.

Peterborough’s director of football, Barry Fry, is leading the charge and the club are now ready to make a bid of their own.

They hope their offer will be enough to persuade Exeter into doing business.

TEAMtalk revealed in September how Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town were among the Championship sides keen on Williams.

The 23-year-old moved to the South West from Watford in January 2019 following a productive loan spell at Wycombe.