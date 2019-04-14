EXCLUSIVE: Seven Premier League sides scout star pair in Portugal

Every top club from Europe, including a dozen Premier League outfits, attended Benfica’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday – with star forwards Joao Felix and Luka Jovic the main points of interest.

We can reveal that Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea headed the list of clubs at the Estadio Da Luz – who saw Benfica claim a 4-2 win, with Felix the star of the show.

The teenager, who was only converted to a striker this season, scored a hat-trick and created the other, although Jovic did get his name on the score-sheet too.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, both Milan clubs, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were also present, as we were Wolves – whose relationship with Benfica and Jorge Mendes means they are very much in contention to land 19-year-old Felix.

One scout told us: “I don’t think I have seen so many clubs come to a senior game to watch players, but this was almost a perfect storm with Felix and Jovic both playing – as it stands they are the best two attacking youngsters in world football, and more importantly, both are available this summer.”

Whilst Felix and Jovic both impressed – as they have been all season – there were another couple of players who showed up well for Benfica.

Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo, a former Barcelona youngster, and Portuguese international centre-half Ruben Dias – both stood out, and were highlighted as ones to watch by a number of the watching clubs.