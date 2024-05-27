Exclusive: SEVEN Man Utd targets named as Ratcliffe plans complete overhaul of crucial area

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to revamp the defensive options available to Manchester United and TEAMtalk can reveal the seven targets that are being evaluated, starting with potential centre-back replacements for Raphael Varane.

The FA Cup final win over Manchester City was Varane’s last match for Man Utd. The Red Devils have been looking for weeks to find the perfect centre-half to replace Varane.

There are many names on Man Utd’s list. Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be viewed as a ‘possible’ target, as Everton are in financial difficulty and will need to sell players this summer.

Branthwaite is one of the stars who could leave Goodison Park, and this will play right into Man Utd’s hands.

But the Englishman is not Man Utd’s only option to improve their ranks in central defence. Talks have been reopened for France star Jean-Clair Todibo.

But with Todibo’s contract running until June 2027, Nice have no intention of lowering his price tag from the £50million mark.

Tosin Adarabioyo, meanwhile, is among the players very much appreciated by Man Utd. The 26-year-old will leave Fulham as a free agent in June after running down his contract.

But Man Utd will face fierce competition for Tosin, as Newcastle United have been in touch with his entourage for several weeks.

Man Utd transfers: Tosin, Bremer among targets

Despite Newcastle’s strong interest in Tosin, Man Utd want to see if there is any room for negotiation.

The final centre-back target being monitored at Old Trafford is Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian remains a concrete option for Man Utd, with Juventus open to selling him this summer. Although, Man Utd will have to spend big as Juve want at least €75m (£64m) for Bremer.

Centre-back is not the only position that could see changes this summer, as Man Utd are also in the market for new full-backs.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka might leave amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong is Man Utd’s priority target to replace the right-back.

But with Frimpong an objective for several of Europe’s best clubs, Man Utd are also eyeing other right-backs including Vanderson of Monaco and Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries.

It has also been confirmed that Man Utd will sign a new left-back this summer following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia during the 2023-24 season. TEAMtalk can reveal that Girona star Miguel Gutierrez, who has a €35m (£30m) release clause in his contract, is being monitored by Man Utd chiefs.

