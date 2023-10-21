Exclusive: Sheffield United battle West Brom, Wrexham for bargain transfer of Bracknell Town star

A host of teams are showing an interest in non-league ace Olukayode Osu, with Sheffield United, West Brom, Huddersfield, Barnsley and Wrexham all tracking the Bracknell Town man.

The 21-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has been one of the star’s of Bracknell Town’s run to the FA Cup first round, where they will face Cambridge United next month.

And we have been informed that Osu’s displays for the Southern Premier League Division South outfit have seen him attract attention from a number of clubs.

Indeed, our sources have indicated that chase is being led by Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United, who currently prop up the Premier League.

They have sent scouts to check on Osu’s progress – and will continue to monitor the player in the run-up to the January transfer window.

And while Osu may not quite be ready for the Premier League just yet, he is regarded as a potential star of the future.

Gems at such a low level are hard to find, but Osu’s progress at the SB Stadium has not gone unnoticed.

To that end, we understand the Blades are not alone in pursuit of the versatile star with Championship duo West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town also among his suitors.

There is interest too from further down the EFL ladder with League One Barnsley and Wrexham, of League Two, also expressing their interest in the player, who began his career in AFC Wimbledon’s youth ranks.

It’s not known how much Osu would cost but his signing would undoubtedly be within the reach of the Blades and give Bracknell’s coffers a very welcome cash injection.

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Man City stalwart gave green light to joining Sheffield Utd; transfer now off after Guardiola intervention