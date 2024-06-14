Exclusive: Sheffield United chase 25y/o Luton Town star as first summer signing

Sheffield United are plotting a move for Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho as they look to bolster their defensive options for next season, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Chris Wilder is in need of defensive reinforcements after Chris Basham, George Baldock and Max Lowe departed the club on free transfers, while left wing-back Yasser Larouci returned to parent club Troyes. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Osho features high on Sheffield United’s wish list as he can play as a centre-half or right-back and would add much-needed depth, experience and versatility to the Blades’ backline.

The 25-year-old joined Luton from Reading on a free transfer in November 2020 and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League during the 2022-23 campaign, making 27 Championship appearances and chipping in with two goals.

Osho, who is still hoping to make his debut for Nigeria at international level, played a further 23 games in all competitions for Luton last term and managed Premier League goals against Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The right-footed defender could not help Luton remain in the top flight though and he is due to become a free agent on June 30, which has alerted Wilder and Sheffield United.

Luton boss Rob Edwards will be reluctant to lose Osho as he looks to keep hold of his best players this summer, in order to try and secure another promotion from the second tier, but Sheffield United are ready to try and lure the defender to Bramall Lane.

While Osho does not maraud forward like Blades legend Basham, his signing would still help to bolster Wilder’s options in defence. Osho describes himself as a ball-playing centre-back, and this could come in handy as United are expected to gain much more possession in the Championship than they did in the Prem.

Osho’s versatility also means he could provide Jayden Bogle with cover at right-back/right wing-back, with ‘star man’ Baldock ready to link up with Greek club Panathinaikos.

Fellow United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic might achieve a big move this summer too, as he has once again been linked with Atalanta.