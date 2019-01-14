Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to persuade Efe Ambrose to move to Hillsborough this month, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Steve Bruce officially takes control of The Owls on February 1, but his backroom staff of Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew are in place – and they are ready to make moves.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after taking advantage of a clause in his contract to leave Hibernian and now he is considering his options.

He has a number of offers from abroad, including from Turkey – but he has always wanted to play South of the Border and there are options.

Cardiff have shown an interest, but Wednesday believe they can land Ambrose.