EXCLUSIVE: Smallwood to leave Blackburn with four Champ rivals keen

Richie Smallwood has been given permission to leave Blackburn Rovers this week, with a host of their Championship rivals ready to snap him up.

The 29-year-old holding midfielder has found his chances limited at Ewood Park this season, and Tony Mowbray is set to sanction his departure, having only played the twice in the Carabao Cup this season.

But despite his lack of action, we can reveal Smallwood has not shortage of interest, however, with up to half-a-dozen clubs asking Rovers about a potential deal.

It is understood that Charlton, Wigan, Barnsley and Huddersfield have all registered an initial interest in signing Smallwood, while Sunderland and Bradford are also exploring the possibility of signing the former Middlesbrough man.

Smallwood will be out of contract at the end of the season and it’s understood Blackburn will let him leave for a nominal fee, with the midfielder having featured in 75 appearances for Rovers since arriving as a free agent from Rotherham in summer 2017.