Southampton are looking at a January deal for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm.

The South Coast club have been tracking the midfielder for a number of months. They are now hoping to take advantage of the fact he is yet to sign his new deal. His current contract expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

We understand a host of Premier League clubs have been looking closely at the 19-year-old, who has emerged as one of the Championship’s top performers this season.

Carvalho has contributed three goals and one assist from five league appearances so far. It follows on from last season, when he made four Premier League appearances and scored one goal in the weeks before their relegation.

The 19-year-old’s representatives have been locked in talks with Fulham, but so far all their offers have been shunned. Whilst the Cottagers remain confident of keeping Carvalho, other clubs are circling.

There is interest from more than half the Premier League and from around Europe, but Southampton are believed to be confident about doing a deal.

They did a deal with an English-Portuguese talent from West London earlier this summer when they persuaded highly-rated Chelsea full-back Tino Livramento to move to St Mary’s.

Livramento was born in England but has Portuguese heritage on his father’s side. He has started all seven of Southampton’s Premier League games so far this season.

Now Carvalho, who was born in Portugal but has represented England at youth level, could also join their ranks.

So far, the attacking midfielder has six international caps at under-18 level. He looks likely to continue his fine form for his club too. But how long they are able to enjoy him at Craven Cottage remains to be seen.

Fulham set to land transfer windfall

Another player who could complete a permanent transfer away from Fulham soon is Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The midfielder left on loan for Napoli following the Cottagers’ relegation. His form in Serie A has been impressive so far, for a side who still have a 100% record in the league.

The 25-year-old has impressed so much that Napoli are already planning to make the transfer permanent, according to Calciomercato.

That would cost them €15m, which would be a tidy windfall for Fulham, who in contrast have never really seen the best of him in England.

He jumped ship on loan for Villarreal following their previous relegation before returning to the fold last term. Now away from west London again, it seems Zambo Anguissa could be gone for good.

