Southampton are keen to turn Ryan Fraser’s loan move from Newcastle United into a permanent deal in the summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Fraser has emerged as a key player for Southampton since arriving on a season-long loan from Newcastle in August, registering six goals and two assists in 30 Championship appearances so far this season.

The Scotland winger played an integral role in the Saints’ club-record unbeaten run of 22 league games between the end of September and the beginning of February.

READ MORE: The Premier League’s greatest one-club wonders: Man Utd quartet, Liverpool defenders, Phil Foden?!

Southampton’s promotion hopes have suffered a blow in recent weeks, with Russell Martin’s side losing three of their last six Championship games to leave them six points adrift of the automatic promotion places, albeit with a game in hand over the sides around them.

Fraser is currently out injured after taking a knock to his knee in Southampton’s defeat to Millwall last month, with Martin hoping to have the star back after the upcoming international break.

Southampton targeting permanent Ryan Fraser move

And TEAMtalk can reveal the club are hopeful of signing Fraser on a permanent deal in the summer, with the former Aberdeen and Bournemouth midfielder likely to be available for a cut-price fee as he enters the final year of his Newcastle contract.

Sources have suggested Newcastle are keen to get Fraser’s £60,000 a week salary off their books, with a nominal fee likely to be enough to take him to Southampton on a permanent basis.

Speaking after the player was injured against Millwall, Southampton boss Martin outlined Fraser’s importance to his squad.

He said: “He’s a really big character in the dressing room, so we lose something when he doesn’t play which is his relentless running ability, his ability to cross on the move, his desire to go and score and assist and work hard for the team and the others need to step up now.”

Fraser joined Newcastle in controversial circumstances in the summer of 2020, having refused to play for Bournemouth as his contract neared its expiry in the closing weeks of the 2019/20 season as the Premier League resumed after lockdown.

The midfielder was later reunited at St James’ Park with his former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, who was appointed Newcastle manager in November 2021.

Fraser has made a total of 59 appearances for Newcastle, registering three goals and six assists.

DON’T MISS: West Ham, Crystal Palace stunned, as Southampton ‘prepare £15m offer’ for former Tottenham man