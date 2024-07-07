Exclusive: Southampton plot swoop for experienced Brighton star despite giving 34y/o new contract

Southampton are planning a move for Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele as Russell Martin wants to bring in a new No 1 ahead of life back in the Premier League, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Veteran shot-stopper Alex McCarthy stepped up for Southampton in the final weeks of last season after playing a bit-part role up until first-choice keeper Gavin Bazunu’s season was ended by injury in April. Republic of Ireland international Bazunu is expected to be sidelined until 2025 after rupturing his Achilles and Martin wants to strengthen his goalkeeping options as a result.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 25 that McCarthy was poised to sign a new contract with Southampton, and that deal was confirmed three days later.

Despite McCarthy’s impressive performances and his fresh terms, the club are still short in the goalkeeping department due to Bazunu’s long-term injury.

Steele perfectly fits the criteria for the type of keeper Martin is looking for as he is comfortable with the ball at his feet and is adept at playing out from the back, as shown by his great displays for Brighton.

The former Middlesbrough and Blackburn keeper shared the No 1 role with Bart Verbruggen at the Amex last term and TEAMtalk understands that he could be tempted by a move away to become first-choice keeper at Southampton.

Steele made 17 starts in the Premier League last season and played 23 times in all competitions. Verbruggen, meanwhile, featured in 27 games across all competitions.

Verbruggen is expected to start as Brighton’s No 1 next campaign due to two important factors.

The ex-Anderlecht star is 21 years of age and at the start of his career, unlike 33-year-old Steele. Plus, Verbruggen has impressed Brighton chiefs while starting in every game on the Netherlands’ route to the European Championship semi-finals, where they will face England on Wednesday.

Southampton hope that Verbruggen leapfrogging Steele in the Brighton pecking order will convince Steele to accept their advances and consider a move to St Mary’s.

