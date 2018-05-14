EXCLUSIVE: Spurs make firm bid to beat trio to £12m Stoke bargain

Tottenham have made an enquiry to Stoke about the possibility of signing long-term Mauricio Pochettino transfer target Xherdan Shaqiri, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Swiss star is one of the Potters’ most saleable assets alongside Joe Allen and Jack Butland following the end of their 10-year stay in the Premier League and was actually the subject of a failed approach by the Tottenham boss back in January.

But while Stoke rejected their offer back then, Stoke will have little option to sell this time around with the player’s contract containing a £12million relegation release clause.

Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all also believed to be keen, but our sources have informed us that it is Spurs leading the charge.

It is understood that Pochettino plans to use Son Heung-min as a centre forward and the main back-up to Harry Kane next season, meaning they need extra cover in midfield.

And Shaqiri is very much on Pochettino’s radar, as Spurs look to add extra spark to their midfield.

Wilfried Zaha was on Spurs’ radar but Crystal Palace’s asking price of £50million is far more than Daniel Levy wants to pay – and Shaqiri fits the bill at less than a quarter of that amount.

The Swiss star, 26, scored eight goals during the campaign but could not stop the Potters dropping into the Championship.

The new Premier League transfer window is due to open on Thursday.

