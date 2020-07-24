EXCLUSIVE: Stoke City favourites to sign free-agent left-back

TEAMtalk understands that Stoke City are on course to win the battle for Welsh left-back Morgan Fox.

Fox decided against signing a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday, who offered him a long-term deal after an excellent campaign.

Now the former Charlton man has a host of clubs chasing his signature.

The 26-year-old, who has been called up to the Wales squad by Ryan Giggs, is considering his options which are believed to include the likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.

However, we understand that Stoke are in pole position to take Fox to the Stoke Stadium.

Garry Monk was eager to keep Fox and speaking in March he said he was confident Wednesday would agree fresh terms with Fox.

He said: “We are still talking [to Fox].

“I think there are a few little details. That side I don’t really go into, I leave that to the club, the player and his representative.

“All I know is Morgan is happy. He wants to be here from the conversations I have had with him. I’m sure that will be sorted as soon as both parties are happy.”

Fox though declined to pen a short-term deal to see out the season and is now out of contract at Hillsborough.

He did not kick a ball for Wednesday after his sub appearance in the 2-1 win away at Bristol City on June 28.

The left-back has made 169 Championship appearances, scoring four goals.