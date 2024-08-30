Exclusive: Stoke City poised to complete Wolves raid with midfielder set to re-join

Stoke City are poised to re-sign Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle on loan before the close of the transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

The Potters have remained keen on Cundle all summer following his impressive spell on loan at the Bet365 Stadium last season.

The club had been exploring a permanent move, but a deal could not be agreed with Wolves and so he is now set to return on a second loan deal that covers the 2024/25 campaign.

Stoke have already signed Bosun Lawal from Celtic and Andrew Moran on loan from Brighton to bolster the midfield department, but Lewis Baker was allowed to leave on loan for Blackburn on Thursday, while Daniel Johnson’s contract was cancelled by mutual consent and Josh Laurent is set to join Burnley.

Stoke are also widely reported to be finalising a deal to sign Japanese midfielder Tatsuki Seko from Kawasaki Frontale, but Steven Schumacher still sees Cundle as crucial to turning around the fortunes of a team who once again struggled for goals in the Championship last season.

The 22-year-old made 16 appearances after joining on loan in January for his first spell and chipped in with two goals and two assists.

And now he is on his way back in what is expected to be a busy day of ins and outs for Stoke, with a frontline striker remaining the key bit of business required.

