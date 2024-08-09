Stoke City are primed to complete a superb double coup by raiding both Liverpool and Celtic, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Stoke have had another busy summer and the board are continuing to splash the cash in a bid to reach the play-offs this season. They are not shy in displaying their vast resources and are now set to land two more players before the day ends.

Bosun Lawal – who is a right-footed centre-back by trade – is at the club to sign documents and undertake a medical ahead of his move from Celtic.

The Potters will pay £2million plus add-ons that could see the fee rise to around £3million. Lawal has been on the fringes at Celtic but will make way and play at the bet365 stadium next season.

He has been on the club’s radar since January of last year after Lawal began to make appearances in the title-winning first team at Celtic Park.

The 21-year-old is highly rated by the Scottish champions, but there is no future for him in Glasgow and his move is now all but completed.

Liverpool coup next

Lawal will join up with Liverpool talent Lewis Koumas who is arriving on a season-long loan. A deal has been agreed and he is also at the club’s training ground undergoing a medical and signing documents.

The 18-year-old – who plays up front or on the left wing – has signed a new deal with Liverpool before completing the move and is rated as an excellent talent for the future at Anfield.

But the next stage of his development is to get more game time and he will do that at Stoke City this season.

Excitingly for Stoke fans, Liverpool wanted to tie him down as there was interest from other Premier League sides who were considering snapping him up before he put pen to paper on a new deal.

Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever is also a target for Stoke City and Toulouse after a move to Sheffield United fell through, TEAMtalk understands.

Hoever was on the verge of joining Sheffield United earlier this month after a deal between the two clubs, but an injury saw the move shelved.

The news has alerted both Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Stoke and French Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Stoke are big admirers of Hoever with the former Liverpool youngster having spent the last 18 months on loan at the bet365 Stadium. Hoever sources keep stating that a deal to bring him back is not easy to do this summer.