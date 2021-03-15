TEAMtalk can reveal that Rangers have been contacted by a host of Championship clubs asking what their price tag is for Jordan Jones.

The Northern Ireland international forward joined Sunderland on-loan in January and he has taken little time in finding his form.

Two goals and three assists have followed in nine games, and now Jones is being targeted for a move back to England.

The former Kilmarnock winger man has been told by Rangers that he can move on this summer. And the 26-year-old is attracting plenty of interest.

Barnsley, Cardiff, Stoke, where his former Northern Irish boss Michael O’Neill is in charge, are all interested, whilst his hometown club of Middlesbrough are also keen.

Jones has made four League One starts in nine appearances for the Black Cats. And the right winger has taken quickly to life in England’s third tier scoring twice and grabbing three assists.

In fact Jones has only been on the losing side once since arriving in the North-East at the start of the year.

Jones though missed the weekend’s EFL Trophy win at Wembley.

He was there to support his team-mates as Lynden Gooch scored the only goal of the game after 57 minutes.

Jones said on Twitter he was distraught to be to missing out.

Sunderland lift Papa John's Trophy! Watch Sunderland lift the 2020/21 Papa John's Trophy following their first win at Wembley since 1973!

“Gutted beyond words to be missing this but here supporting the boys and can’t wait till we bring this trophy home. HAWAY the lads.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Phillips praise for Jones

Speaking to Football Insider recently Kevin Phillips hailed the Redcar-born star.

He said: “Jones is just getting better and better.

“It looks like he has adjusted to the rigours of League One and is now showing his quality on the ball.

“He is adapting to the style of play that Lee Johnson wants and it shows.

“He chipped in with a goal the other night [against Portsmouth] and it was an amazing finish and he showed some real class there.

“Jones is one of many players hitting form at the right time with a dozen or so games left.

“It is exciting times for him and Sunderland at the moment.

“He will only get better and better, he is a major threat.”

READ MORE: Rangers suspend Jones coronavirus breaches