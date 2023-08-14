Sources: Stoke, Watford set sights on deadly Bolton striker Dion Charles after 21-goal campaign

Stoke City and Watford are among a number of Championship clubs considering moves for Bolton Wanderers hitman Dion Charles, TEAMtalk understands.

Charles has established himself as one of the best strikers in the English Football League after impressing at Accrington Stanley and now Bolton. He scored 21 goals in all competitions for Bolton last season, with 16 of those strikes coming in League One.

Charles’ electric form helped Bolton reach the League One play-offs, and he added to his tally in the semi-final first leg against Barnsley. However, Bolton lost 2-1 to Barnsley over two legs.

Charles got off the mark for the new campaign with two goals in the 3-0 win over Cheltenham on Saturday. Amid his flurry of goals, it is no surprise that clubs higher up the football pyramid are keeping tabs on him.

Watford have made signing a new No.9 a top priority before the close of the summer transfer window and TEAMtalk has been told Charles features on their list of targets. But the Hornets are not the only side interested in the Northern Ireland international.

TEAMtalk understands Stoke are also admirers of Charles. Stoke boss Alex Neil is aiming to bring in a new striker after the sale of Jacob Brown to Luton Town and he views Charles as a perfect solution.

Bolton are keen to keep hold of Charles, who still has two years left to run on his contract with the club. However, they are bracing themselves for bids from the likes of Stoke and Watford as the interest in their star attacker ramps up.