EXCLUSIVE: Stoke, West Brom in battle to sign Scottish teenage attacking sensation

Stoke and West Brom are both being linked with Scottish starlet Aiden McGinlay

Championship duo Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are leading the chase for Scottish teenager sensation Aiden McGinlay, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The attacking winger has been earning rave reviews for Queens Park’s Under-18 side and the ‘B’ team this season after joining the club from fellow Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle in January.

McGinlay, 17, has yet to make his senior debut for Queens Park, but he is regarded as the best prospect in the club’s academy.

Queens Park are keen to tie down McGinlay down to a professional contract, but they are bracing themselves for offers for the talented wide man.

Scouts from club clubs in England and Scotland have been making regular checks on the Scotland U17 international and his suitors are weighing up offers for the teenager this summer.

Premier League new boys Ipswich, Scottish giants Celtic and Norwich City have also been credited with an interest in McGinlay. Indeed, McGinlay has previously had a two-week trial with the Tractor Boys, who have continued to monitor his progress.

Championship dup lead the race for McGinlay

However, TEAMtalk understands Championship duo Stoke and West Brom are at the head of the queue for McGinlay.

The Championship duo see McGinlay as a potential star in the making and someone who they could develop into a first-team player in the near future.

Queens Park would only be able to command a minimal compensation fee for McGinlay if he leaves as he has only been at the Hampden Park outfit for less than a year.

