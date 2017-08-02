Exclusive: Sunderland edge closer to McCormack signing

Sunderland are hopeful of completing the loan signing of Ross McCormack before their opening game of the season with Derby County on Friday, TEAMtalk understands.

The Scotland international has been told by Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce that he can leave, and Sunderland have agreed a season-long deal with their Championship counterparts.

And while the two clubs are in talks about how to structure his substantial wage packet between the two of them, TEAMtalk has been told that the Black Cats are hopeful of concluding a deal before the weekend.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has already added the likes of Lewis Grabban, Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan to his attacking options, but he is desperate to get hold of McCormack too.