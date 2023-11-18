Exclusive: Sunderland, Ipswich eager to snare League One assist king alongside Championship rivals

A host of Championship clubs including Sunderland and Ipswich are showing an interest Peterborough winger Kwame Poku, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Ghana international is enjoying a stand-out season with the Posh in League One – who are currently fifth in the league – having scored six goals and provided six assists.

Only Devante Cole and Jordan Rhodes (13) have been directly involved in more goals in League One this season, while Alfie May and Colby Bishop are level with the Peterborough man.

In terms of assists, Poku’s tally of six means he’s out on his own at the top of the tree, with two players below him on five assists.

It’s little surprise that the forward, plying his trade in the Football League, has represented Ghana, given he’s one of the standout performers in his division.

What’s more, the former Colchester United winger is now on the radar of a host of sides who could try and tempt Peterborough into a January sale.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Sunderland, West Brom, Millwall, Ipswich, Bristol City and Stoke are among the clubs looking at him.

Poku’s attacking production as well as his versatility will both be attractive assets for sides that feel he’s ready to take the step up.

Indeed, the 22-year-old can play on either wing, and has also been known to play through the middle of the attack and in an attacking-midfield role, owing to his abilities both as a provider and a finisher.

It’s not clear what fee Peterborough would accept, but Championship outfits may be able to tempt them with a decent offer for their star.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Tottenham head six-strong PL list for thriving young Scot, but Celtic, Rangers could sweep in