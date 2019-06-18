Sunderland have made a move for Rotherham United winger Jon Taylor, who is leaving the New York Stadium this summer, we can reveal.

The former Shrewsbury Town attacker is believed to be looking to move back to the Championship following The Millers’ relegation to League One.

However, Sunderland boss Jack Ross is hoping to persuade Taylor to help the Black Cats to the Championship, and ignore the chance to move there this summer.

Newly promoted Barnsley and Luton are amongst the clubs keen on Taylor.