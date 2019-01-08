Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne, we can reveal.

The Black Cats owner Stewart Donald has admitted they are trying to bring in two players, one of which is a defender and the man at the top of their list is Dunne.

The 21-year-old Irishman, who joined Burnley from Manchester United’s academy, has spent the first-half of the campaign on loan in Scotland with Hearts.

Now back at Turf Moor, but Sean Dyche wants him to continue playing and a host of clubs are competing for his signature. However, our sources have informed us that Sunderland are hopeful of agreeing a loan deal to take Dunne until the end of the season.

Dunne only signed a new deal the summer and won’t be leaving on a permanent basis, but he is keen to secure regular action.

“I just need to keep trying to find a way to get to the highest level possible,” said Dunne.

“I have had a couple of loans where I am progressively moving up the levels slowly but surely.

“I need to keep doing that and if it is not going to happen here then I need to go elsewhere and get the games in again.”