EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland blow in bid to re-sign star wanted by Palace

Sunderland have been rebuffed in a bold bid to bring back Jermain Defoe back to the Stadium of Light, we can reveal.

The Black Cats are looking to give manager Jack Ross the tools to get promoted from League One and they have looked back at former star Defoe – who is currently struggling for first-team action at Bournemouth.

But the 36-year-old does not look like heading back to the North East – indeed he is actually more than likely to head back to his native London with Crystal Palace keen on landing him.

The Eagles are in desperate need of a proven goalscorer, as Roy Hodgson’s men look to avoid the drop this season, and Defoe could well be the answer.

Get the latest personalised Eagles products on our new TEAMtalk Crystal Palace shop!